Quebec has 907 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Quebec is reporting 907 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people that have tested positive to 355,297 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials confirmed seven more deaths, a total of 10,971.

One of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. Five of the deaths were between April 29 and May 4, while one was before April 29.

Hospitalizations are down by eight, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 580.

Of those, 144 people are in intensive care; down also by eight.

To date, 335,421 people have recovered from the virus.

As of May 4, a total of 39,880 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 80,582 more vaccinations -- 78,632 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,950 doses before May 5, for a total of 3,446,157, or 39 per cent of the population.

The province has so far received 3,893,539 vaccine doses.

Officials note the 225,900 doses of Moderna, which were expected the week of May 10, should be delivered by Friday.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

There were 212 new cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, for a total of 126,744 since the pandemic began.

The Montérégie reported 120 new cases (48,884) and Chaudière-Appalaches recorded 107 new positive tests (17,402).