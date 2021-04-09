Quebec has record vaccination day as walk-in clinics offer AstraZeneca to younger adults

Quebec's immunization campaign had a record day on Thursday, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

In a post to social media, he said 69,148 doses had been administered during the day, and a total of 235,969 appointments were booked.

The same day, walk-in clinics opened to people 55 and older wishing to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, to whom 16,161 doses were administered before 8 p.m.

“Quebecers are there to get vaccinated. Because of their efforts, we will get through this,' wrote Minister Dubé.

Journée record pour la vaccination hier:



✅69 148 doses administrées

✅235 969 rendez-vous réservés

✅16 161 doses du vaccin AstraZeneca administrées avant 20h



Les Québécois sont au rendez-vous pour se faire vacciner. C’est grâce à cette mobilisation qu’on pourra s’en sortir. pic.twitter.com/IAFyxvnX06

Essential workers in Montreal can now make an appointment to receive a vaccine. They will be required to show proof of employment when they arrive to get their shot.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 9, 2021.