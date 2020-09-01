Quebec hasn't released official data on school outbreaks -- and hasn't said when it will do so
MONTREAL -- Quebec's health public department has yet to release official data on school outbreaks and is not saying when it will do so.
As the school year begins, cases of COVID-19 have started to crop up among students and teachers across the province.
No school has closed, but entire classes have been placed in isolation.
The media has reported on cases of COVID-19 in elementary, high schools and CEGEPs in Montreal, Laval, Quebec City, Sherbrooke and Abitibi-Témiscamingue.
Those reports make for non-exhaustive compilations, because for the moment, the Quebec government is not sharing the overall picture.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.
Latest Audio
-
DR. MITCH: with school starting, should you keep your child away from the grandparents?DR. MITCH: with school starting, should you keep your child away from the grandparents? See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
TOM MULCAIR: is Julie Payette such a terrible boss?TOM MULCAIR: is Julie Payette such a terrible boss? See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
COVID-19 forced most therapy sessions to the internet, and business has never been better. But is that just because of the pandemic? Or is it because people are more comfortable bearing their soul from the privacy of their own homes?*DR. JAY SHORE, professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the chair of the American Psychiatric Association’s Telepsychiatry Committee See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.