Quebec hasn't released official data on school outbreaks -- and hasn't said when it will do so

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, science teacher Ann Darby, left, uses a thermometer to check a student's temperature before they entered a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Wylie, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Quebec's health public department has yet to release official data on school outbreaks and is not saying when it will do so.

As the school year begins, cases of COVID-19 have started to crop up among students and teachers across the province.

No school has closed, but entire classes have been placed in isolation.

The media has reported on cases of COVID-19 in elementary, high schools and CEGEPs in Montreal, Laval, Quebec City, Sherbrooke and Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Those reports make for non-exhaustive compilations, because for the moment, the Quebec government is not sharing the overall picture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.

 

