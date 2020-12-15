Quebec heads into 18-day lockdown; non-essential businesses to close from Dec. 25 to Jan. 11

Quebecers may have seen the first glimpse of the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel on Monday but they're also heading into a new lockdown meant to interrupt transmission of COVID-19.

Non-essential businesses will be closed across the province from Dec. 25 through Jan. 11, Premier François Legault announced in a Tuesday press conference, in a renewed lockdown aimed at breaking the second wave of COVID-19.



Legault said the province's overloaded healthcare system and its workers desperately need the numbers to come down.

The lockdown, which Legault dubbed “the holiday break,” will also see the province's elementary schools have their holiday break extended to Jan. 11. Previously, elementary schools were supposed to re-open on Jan. 4.



High schools will have an extended holiday break between Dec. 17 to Jan. 11.

The province's daycares will remain open but Legault called on all parents who are able to keep their children at home to do so.

As Legault spoke, 959 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Quebec.

“That's very difficult, it puts a lot of pressure on hospitals,” he said.

Businesses allowed to stay open will include grocery stores, pharmacies, garages and pet stores, Legault said.

He said that in response to concerns that big-box retail giants like Costco would unfairly benefit -- they sell groceries and medication, as well as many non-essential retail items -- Legault said these stores wouldn't be allowed to sell non-essential items during that time.

Single people and those who live alone will also have permission to join a family bubble, among many other detailed rules.

Rules around outdoor activities will also be eased during that time as a kind of compromise, Legault said, including allowing some downhill skiing, opening the Montreal Botanical Gardens and other measures. Outdoor activities will be restricted to a maximum of eight people, plus a coach or instructor.

"The virus is everywhere in Quebec, everywhere," said Quebec's Public Health Director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, in the press conference.

"The holiday period will be a kind of cocooning period, but with a lot of outdoor activities, and that's what we're recommending."

Legault said that with the first vaccines for the novel coronavirus administed a day earlier, the province had entered "the home stretch."

“We believe it's a plan that gives us every possible chance to help healthcare workers who have had a very difficult 10 months," he said. "It gives us every chance to break the second wave by Jan. 11 so we can start to really re-open. And it will allow us to not overload our hospitals.”



Don Sheppard, a professor at McGill University's department of microbiology and immunology, said a lockdown of at least four weeks is needed, including of schools.

“The lockdown needs to target the thing that we know is important and that is groups of people in an indoor setting, period,” he said. “I think the time has passed, unfortunately, for half measures. We know that schools were the earliest part of the transmission and are still responsible for up to 30 per cent of outbreaks.”

With holiday shopping season here, Sheppard said he wants to see restrictions applied to stores.

“The most common place these outbreaks happen is among the workers, not the shoppers,” he said.



CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said high school will close between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4. High school will close until Jan. 11.



- With files from CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie.