Quebec health-care workers absent due to COVID-19 drops below 3,000

The number of Quebec health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons dropped below 3,000 on Monday with the government reporting 2,937 workers off. That number is down 516 from Friday's COVID-19 update.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also down with the Ministry of Health reporting 16 fewer patients in hospital being treated for the disease, making that total 1,642. Of those, 41 people are in intensive care units, a decrease of two.

Two more people are reported to have died due to the disease, bringing the overall number of deaths to 17,272 since the start of the pandemic.

CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 7,524 PCR tests that were analyzed, 541 came back positive.

Quebec has logged 1,243,933 positive PCR tests since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, 96 more self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total, which is now 261,363.

The ministry is monitoring 355 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Nov. 19, 7,723 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 9,073 more doses of vaccine, bringing that total to 22,235,864.

#COVID19 - En date du 20 novembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBl3LG1 pic.twitter.com/DxAyGRpdX8