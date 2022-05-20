iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube confirms he'll seek re-election this fall

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube, right, and Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda speak during a news conference in Montreal, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, where they gave an update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed on Friday that he will be a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) in the provincial elections next fall.

Dubé, who is 65, announced the news during an interview with the Montreal radio station 98.5.

Shortly after, Premier François Legault reacted with happiness on social networks, arguing that Quebec was lucky to have a manager of Dubé's calibre.

During the interview, the health minister said he thought long and hard before making the decision to pursue his political career, because he's aware of the magnitude of the task that awaits him -- to carry out the health reform he recently proposed to Quebecers.

He also said he consulted his family before deciding on his political future.

Dubé was elected deputy for Lévis for the CAQ in 2012 and 2014.

He served as first vice-president of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) from 2014 to 2018 before being elected deputy of the CAQ in La Prairie, in Montérégie, in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 20, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error