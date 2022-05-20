Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube confirms he'll seek re-election this fall

Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed on Friday that he will be a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) in the provincial elections next fall.

Dubé, who is 65, announced the news during an interview with the Montreal radio station 98.5.

Shortly after, Premier François Legault reacted with happiness on social networks, arguing that Quebec was lucky to have a manager of Dubé's calibre.

During the interview, the health minister said he thought long and hard before making the decision to pursue his political career, because he's aware of the magnitude of the task that awaits him -- to carry out the health reform he recently proposed to Quebecers.

He also said he consulted his family before deciding on his political future.

Dubé was elected deputy for Lévis for the CAQ in 2012 and 2014.

He served as first vice-president of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) from 2014 to 2018 before being elected deputy of the CAQ in La Prairie, in Montérégie, in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 20, 2022.