Quebec health minister set to outline next vaccination priority groups at 11 a.m. news conference

Quebec's Health minister Christian Dubé is set to identify the new groups of citizens who will be able to benefit from the vaccination against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, he confirmed imminent access to the vaccine for all Quebecers 60 and older (born in 1961 or earlier). He added that starting Thursday, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has drawn concern among some people, will be administered in walk-in clinics to all those born no later than 1966 (people ages 55 and up) who wish to receive it.

At his 11 a.m. press conference, Minister Dubé will be joined by Daniel Paré, director of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Quebec, and the director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Quebec vaccination update



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.