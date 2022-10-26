iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec health minister sets up crisis unit for Montreal-area ER waits


image.jpg

The Legault government is setting up a crisis unit in the Montreal region to deal with overflowing emergency rooms in hospitals.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Wednesday at the National Assembly in Quebec City.

For weeks, waiting rooms have been overflowing in hospitals in Montreal and waiting times are interminable, particularly because of respiratory viruses that affect children.

At a press conference, Dubé described this situation as unacceptable.

He said he had asked the deputy minister to set up a crisis unit with the presidents of the Montreal CIUSSS.

Alongside him, the new junior health minister Sonia Bélanger, herself from the health network, said that this crisis cell with the presidents of the CIUSSS was a first.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 26, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*