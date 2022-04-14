Quebec health ministry accidentally tweets link to adult video instead of COVID-19 portal

The Quebec Health Ministry’s official Twitter account got some extra traffic Thursday morning after a link to “inappropriate content” was shared with followers.

“Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account. We are looking for the causes,” reads a tweet from the ministry.

En raison d’une situation hors de notre contrôle, un lien avec du contenu inapproprié a été publié sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes désolés des inconvénients.

The link was intended to bring users to the government website’s COVID-19 portal but instead sent readers to a PornHub fetish video.

The tweet has since been deleted.