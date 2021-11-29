Quebec health ministry shares blank inspector report on what happened in CHSLDs during first COVID-19 wave

The Ministry of Health has sent the Coroner's office a blank "Excel sheet" that "describes what was discovered by inspectors" who visited Quebec's CHSLDs during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Coroner Géhane Kamel, who is investigating the mass deaths of seniors in CHSLDs during the first wave of the pandemic, had asked that all inspector reports be sent to her.

Assistant deputy minister for seniors Natalie Rosebush had previously testified that no documents were saved, while Premier François Legault insisted last week that "no report has been destroyed."

Monday, the coroner said she received a "blank report" with an "Excel sheet."

She says she wondered "what am I supposed to do with this?" adding she still has the right to subpoena certain inspectors.

"My mind is not made up yet," she said, adding that her priority remains "giving answers to the families."

Her investigation continues Monday with testimony from Dr. Jasmin Villeneuve, a medical consultant at the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ).

Dr. Jocelyne Sauvé, a medical specialist at the INSPQ, who has already testified, will be questioned again.

Rosebush will also testify a second time on Wednesday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 29, 2021.