Quebec health officials give green light to Montreal Canadiens for games at Bell Centre

Quebec’s public health department has given the green light to the Montreal Canadiens to play their 2021 season home games at the Bell Centre.

In an email sent to The Canadian Press, a spokesperson for Quebec's Health and Social Services Ministry confirmed that the public health department had approved the revised protocol that the Canadian hockey teams submitted to federal authorities.

“The five provinces concerned and the Public Health Agency of Canada have made recommendations to the NHL teams for the resumption of their activities and the conduct of the 2021 season,” the government spokesperson said. “We have accepted their revised protocol. We are in agreement with the start of training camp on Sunday and the return to play in mid-January, if all goes well.''

Quebec, along with Alberta and British Columbia, has given the green light to hold games for the upcoming season. Manitoba and Ontario have yet to approve revised protocols submitted by the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.



The news was first reported by La Presse.

The Canadiens began their training camp on Sunday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. The 2021 NHL season will launch on Jan. 13, when the Canadiens will visit the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

The Habs’ first home game will be on Jan. 28 against the Calgary Flames, who will also be the team’s opponents two days later. The start of the season will take place with no spectators.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.