iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec health officials say there are 171 confirmed monkeypox cases in province

image.jpg

Quebec health authorities are reporting another 30 new cases of monkeypox, for a total of 171 since the start of the outbreak in the province.

The latest figure is from Monday and is up from the 141 cases declared in the province last Friday.

Quebec's Health Department says 5,895 doses of vaccine have been administered since May 27 to curb the biggest outbreak of the disease in Canada.

Last week, Montreal officials expanded the city's vaccination campaign to all men who have sex with men, and in Toronto, authorities started holding clinics to immunize high-risk individuals.

The rare disease comes from the same family of viruses that cause smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980.

Smallpox vaccines have proven effective in combating the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox generally does not spread easily between people and is transmitted through prolonged close contact via respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or through contaminated clothes or bedding.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*