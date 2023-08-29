iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec highway closed after truck crashes into a power pole


A truck crash on Route-335 between Lepage and Saint-Roch roads resulted in the highway being closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time. SOURCE: Quebec511

Drivers wanting to head north of Montreal on Route-335 between Terrebonne and Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines should note that the road is closed in both directions on Tuesday morning for an undetermined amount of time after a truck crashed. 

Quebec's Transport Ministry (MTQ) said that the route between Lepage and St-Roch roads will be inaccessible as crews clean up after a crash "involving a truck and a power pole" at 8 a.m.

À Terrebonne, #R335 FERMÉE dans les DEUX directions entre rang Lepage et chemin St-Roch en raison d'un accident impliquant un camion et un poteau électrique (durée indéterminée)

— Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) August 29, 2023
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*