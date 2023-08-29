Quebec highway closed after truck crashes into a power pole

Drivers wanting to head north of Montreal on Route-335 between Terrebonne and Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines should note that the road is closed in both directions on Tuesday morning for an undetermined amount of time after a truck crashed.

Quebec's Transport Ministry (MTQ) said that the route between Lepage and St-Roch roads will be inaccessible as crews clean up after a crash "involving a truck and a power pole" at 8 a.m.

À Terrebonne, #R335 FERMÉE dans les DEUX directions entre rang Lepage et chemin St-Roch en raison d'un accident impliquant un camion et un poteau électrique (durée indéterminée)