Quebec hockey referee arrested for allegedly assaulting young player at end of match


A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

A 42-year-old hockey referee was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a young player at the end of a game in the Quebec City area.

Quebec City police spokeswoman Sandra Dion says officers were called to the arena in Ste-Foy at about 9:25 a.m. to respond to the incident, which happened as the teams were heading back to the locker room.

Dion did not say what led to the alleged altercation, but she said the man was arrested after police met with parents and witnesses.

She said the alleged victim is a boy of around 10 years old and that he wasn't injured.

The director of operations for Hockey Québec in the Chaudière-Appalaches region called the situation "deplorable," and assured parents that the local association had responded promptly.

The organization said the referee was suspended on the spot and will not return to the ice until the police investigation concludes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.

