iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec hospital may remove child's breathing tube despite parents' objection: court


The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A Superior Court judge has ruled that a Montreal children's hospital can permanently remove a breathing tube from a five-year-old child who has been in a coma since June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a Montreal children's hospital can permanently remove a breathing tube from a five-year-old who has been in a coma since June.

The Sainte-Justine hospital sued the child's parents because they are refusing to consent to the procedure unless the hospital plans to reintubate the child if things go wrong.

The hospital says doctors believe the child can breathe on his own and that continuing intubation will cause more harm.

However, the hospital says that doctors say the child should be given end-of-life care in the event that he stops being able to breathe without support.

The boy has been in a coma since June 12 after he was found at the bottom of the family pool.

The hospital says it will not remove the breathing tube until the parents have had a chance to appeal the ruling.

A lawyer for the parents says they are studying the decision and have not decided whether to appeal.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*