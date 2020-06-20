iHeartRadio
Quebec hospital parking rates decrease today

New and reduced parking rates at hospitals across the province came into effect today. 

The first two hours of parking will be free in all of Quebec’s health centres and maximum daily rates will range between $7 and $10 depending on the region. 

Prior to this change parking rates ranged around $25 per day.

Patients' rights advocate Paul Brunet says the change is a move in the right direction but that it's still not enough. Brunet says he would have wanted that patients with health care services shouldn't have to pay for parking at all. 

The change is one of the promises made by the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) during its election campaign in 2018.

1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  
