iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec houses of worship can resume services as of Monday, but with a maximum of 50 congregants

A Roman Catholic church in Quebec. (CTV Montreal)

By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- Quebec houses of worship can resume holding services and ceremonies as of Monday, but with a maximum of 50 congregants.

They will also need to respect public health directives such as physical distancing, Quebec national director of public health Horacio Arruda said Wednesday.

Ceremonies such as communion in Catholic churches must also respect public health guidelines, Arruda added.

Responding to reporters' questions in Quebec City, Arruda said religious services held indoors fall under the same guideline as all indoor gatherings of up to 50 people, which public health authorities had announced earlier this week could resume as of June 22.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error