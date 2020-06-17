Quebec houses of worship can resume services as of Monday, but with a maximum of 50 congregants

By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- Quebec houses of worship can resume holding services and ceremonies as of Monday, but with a maximum of 50 congregants.

They will also need to respect public health directives such as physical distancing, Quebec national director of public health Horacio Arruda said Wednesday.

Ceremonies such as communion in Catholic churches must also respect public health guidelines, Arruda added.

Responding to reporters' questions in Quebec City, Arruda said religious services held indoors fall under the same guideline as all indoor gatherings of up to 50 people, which public health authorities had announced earlier this week could resume as of June 22.