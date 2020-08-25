Quebec improves food aid for vulnerable students at all levels

MONTREAL -- Subsidized meals for vulnerable students will be available for all preschools, elementary, and high schools in the upcoming school year.

Education Minister Jean François Roberge announced Tuesday that government funding can pay for breakfast, dinner, and snacks while students attend school and daycare. Previously, only schools within a defined income bracket, called the Low Income Cut-off Index, could receive meals.

Schools will contact parents to notify them of the expansion in services. Students can be enrolled in the meal program throughout the school year.

The province has increased funding for the program by $11 million, a nearly 60 per cent increase over last year. The way those funds are allocated has also been reviewed.

Roberge is asking schools to set up their own emergency distribution networks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.