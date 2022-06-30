iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec increasing allowances, rent supplements to address housing crisis

image.jpg

One day after announcing a plan to build 3,000 social and affordable housing units, Quebec's minister of municipal affairs and housing, Andrée Laforest, adds the government will also be increasing housing allowances and rent supplements.

Housing allowances, which were increased last fall, will now go up to $170 per month -- an increase of 70 per cent, the minister says.

Laforest estimates that 134,000 households will be eligible for financial assistance to help pay rent in 2022-2023.

The government says it is also increasing the Rent Supplement Program threshold, which allows eligible households to pay 25 per cent of their income towards rent.

The cost to qualify for housing under this program is now being raised to 150 per cent of the median rent.

Thursday's announcement is in addition to the government's July 1 Action Plan, announced on May 19 by Laforest, in collaboration with a campaign by the Société d'habitation du Québec to help people search for housing or pay rent.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*