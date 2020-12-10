iHeartRadio
Quebec Indigenous affairs minister appoints negotiator into recent tensions between Kanesatake and Oka

Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere speaks at a news conference after he was sworn in, Friday, October 9, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec's minister for Indigenous affairs has appointed a negotiator to look into recent tensions in The Pines in Kanesatake.

Ian Lafreniere said he's concerned about the recent dispute between members of the Mohawk community, involving clear-cutting of trees in the forest to make room for businesses.

Negotiator Paul Girard will also try to find ways to improve relations between the neighbouring municipality of Oka and the community of Kanesatake.

Girard will report back to Lafreniere by the end of March.

