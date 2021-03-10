Quebec funds $2.1-million program to help children testify in court

Thanks to a helping hand from Quebec, a program developed to help children testify in court is being rolled out across Quebec.

The Outaouais Crime Victims Assistance Centre (CAVAC) developed the Child Witnesses and Other Vulnerable Persons program.

In a news conference on Wednesday in Montreal, Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette announced that $2.1 million will be granted annually to this program, in order to hire 23 people and extend it to all the regions of Quebec.

Executive director of the CAVAC de l'Outaouais Kathleen Dufour explained that the program made it possible to offer five to seven meetings with children or adolescents who will have to testify in court, for a total of 25 to 30 hours.

HOW IT WORKS

Dufour explained that the program offers five to seven meetings to children or teenagers who will be required to testify at a trial, for a total of 25 to 30 hours.

Dufour emphasized that it was not about directing the children's testimony, doing "coaching," or guiding their answers, but rather explaining to them how a court of law works, the role of each person involved, and how the questions will be formulated, for example. This includes a visit to the courtroom and accompaniment to the courtroom.

The facts of the case are not even discussed with the child during these sessions, she noted.

"The CAVAC Child Witness Program is designed to make the court experience as anxiety-free as possible for the child, and to equip them with the skills to properly answer the questions posed by the court," said Dufour.

The program includes a second component, intended for adults with intellectual disabilities, cognitive or mental health problems, or for newcomers or witnesses who do not have a good command of French, said Jolin-Barrette.

He described the program as "a global innovation in court practices with minor witnesses".

"We are convinced that this program is a major step forward in making our justice system more humane and accessible," commented the minister of justice.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.