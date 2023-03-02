iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec international students in English schools have nearly doubled in past 10 years


image.jpg

The number of Quebec international students attending English schools has nearly doubled over the past decade, according to provincial statistics, which suggests the rise was pushed by students whose families hold temporary residency permits.

Those parents, for example, may be here to work for a company or international organization for a short period, or they may be diplomats.

Data obtained by CTV News shows the number of students grew from about 2,200 in 2012 to more than 3,800 in 2022.

Last year, the vast majority of their students were from South Korea, India, the U.S., China and even France.

Unlike other categories of immigrants, such as asylum seekers, newcomers with a temporary residence permit are allowed to send their children to school in English because of a provision outlined in Bill 101. Russell Copeman, the head of the Quebec English school boards association, says it's a drop in the bucket in terms of Quebec's student population - about 3,000 students out of a million.

However, he said the number does have the added benefit of helping out the English school system, which lost 60 per cent of students since bill 101 was introduced.

"For many years, English school boards were managing that contraction," he said. "It's relatively stable over the last five years, but an influx of 3,200 students is not negligible in terms of the enrolmennt and the financing that brings and the services the school boards are able to offer. So, there's some positive aspects to having those 3200 students in our network in addition to enriching the school experience."

Copeman stressed that it's not a workaround for Bill 101. If the parents decide to stay in Quebec, and eventually apply for permanent residence status, the children would then have to attend French-language schools.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*