Quebec introduces bill to better protect young athletes

Quebec has reintroduced the Sports Safety Act to better protect young athletes.

The Minister responsible for Sport, Recreation and Outdoors, Isabelle Charest, tabled Bill 45 on Tuesday to "reinforce the protection of the integrity of persons in recreation and sport."

Last year, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League had to explain itself to the Quebec legislature concerning allegations of abusive initiations.

The culture and education commission subsequently recommended that the complaints officer "be formalized in a position and embodied in a person," like the Quebec ombudsperson.

Bill 45 would create a sports and recreation ombudsperson for receiving "all integrity complaints" and making recommendations.

Individuals who lodge a report or complaint would be protected against reprisals.

The bill would also tighten up criminal background checks "on people who work with minors or people with disabilities, or who are in regular contact with them."

An investigation by the education ministry recently concluded that this verification process was lacking.

"We must applaud the volunteers and all those who enable our children to thrive in sports and leisure activities. Coaches, referees, professionals," wrote Premier François Legault on X.

"Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples out there, and we want to do everything we can to make sure they don't find themselves in a position to hurt our children. (...) The bill (...) aims to give us more tools," he added.

In recent years, "there have been appalling scandals," said Québec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois at a press briefing on Tuesday morning.

"As parliamentarians and parents, we want Quebec's children to be able to live out their passions and develop through sport in safe environments.

"These are such great experiences for young people. We can't let it turn into a drama, a nightmare. So we're going to work with the government to pass the best possible bill," he said.

Marc Tanguay, interim leader for the Quebec Liberals (PLQ), said Charest's bill was long-awaited.

"We've been calling for full investigations for months now," he said.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) also welcomed the bill, which will "reassure" young people and their parents.

"The minister has our full support," said PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé. "(Adoption) can take place fairly quickly."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 6, 2024.