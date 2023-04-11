iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec investing $7M in training for electric vehicle mechanics


Energy Minister Kateri Champagne Jourdain announces a $7 million investment in training heavy-duty mechanics for electric vehicles. SOURCE: Kateri Champagne Jourdain/Twitter

The Quebec government is announcing a $7-million investment to train mechanics and repairers for heavy-duty electric and hybrid vehicles, which are becoming increasingly common on the roads.

Quebec hopes that this new 196-hour training course will "promote a better match between the skills of the workforce and the needs related to the ongoing energy transition."

The government estimates that 240 mechanics and repairers of heavy electric and hybrid vehicles as well as some 20 master trainers will be trained through the program.

Employment Minister Kateri Champagne Jourdain said Tuesday that the program will "help Quebec in its shift to a greener economy."

⚡️Plus de 7 M$ pour soutenir l’électrification des transports! Un investissement qui permettra de renforcer les compétences de centaines de travailleurs dans un domaine de pointe et d’aider le Qc dans son virage vers une économie plus verte! #polqc #assnat pic.twitter.com/EPY8IWAs5y

— Kateri Champagne Jourdain (@CJKateri) April 11, 2023

The programme is financed through the FDRCMO (Fonds de développement et de reconnaissance des compétences de la main-d'oeuvre).

The fund, which allows for annual subsidies for projects related to skills development, is made up of amounts paid by employers who have not invested the equivalent of one per cent of their payroll in training their staff.

Champagne Jourdain made the announcement of this program at Girardin Blue Bird, in Drummondville, which distributes electric school buses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*