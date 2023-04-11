Quebec investing $7M in training for electric vehicle mechanics

The Quebec government is announcing a $7-million investment to train mechanics and repairers for heavy-duty electric and hybrid vehicles, which are becoming increasingly common on the roads.

Quebec hopes that this new 196-hour training course will "promote a better match between the skills of the workforce and the needs related to the ongoing energy transition."

The government estimates that 240 mechanics and repairers of heavy electric and hybrid vehicles as well as some 20 master trainers will be trained through the program.

Employment Minister Kateri Champagne Jourdain said Tuesday that the program will "help Quebec in its shift to a greener economy."

⚡️Plus de 7 M$ pour soutenir l’électrification des transports! Un investissement qui permettra de renforcer les compétences de centaines de travailleurs dans un domaine de pointe et d’aider le Qc dans son virage vers une économie plus verte! #polqc #assnat pic.twitter.com/EPY8IWAs5y

The programme is financed through the FDRCMO (Fonds de développement et de reconnaissance des compétences de la main-d'oeuvre).

The fund, which allows for annual subsidies for projects related to skills development, is made up of amounts paid by employers who have not invested the equivalent of one per cent of their payroll in training their staff.

Champagne Jourdain made the announcement of this program at Girardin Blue Bird, in Drummondville, which distributes electric school buses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2023.