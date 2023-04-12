iHeartRadio
Quebec invests $50M in respite care services for people with disabilities


File photo of person in a wheelchair.

Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant was in Montreal Wednesday morning to announce an increase in respite care services for people with disabilities and their families.

Quebec will pay $50 million over five years to community organizations to increase the number of available spaces.

The respite services provide a safe environment for people living with a disability and their caregivers to take a break. They can be day centers or temporary accommodation services.

Minister Carmant made the announcement at the offices of Le Phare, Enfants et Familles.

During the election campaign last fall, the Coalition avenir Quebec had promised to add 500 spaces in respite centers to support parents of children with disabilities by investing $100 million.

The announcement of $50 million would therefore be a first step towards fulfilling this commitment. The funds are to be distributed across Quebec.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2023.

