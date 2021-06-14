iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec invests in new model for Longueuil security, focusing on social policing

image.jpg

Longueuil police (SPAL) says it plans to redirect its services to more social policing.

Under the leadership of Longueuil police Director Fady Dagher, 24 police officers will begin an unarmed, non-uniformed immersion in the community this fall.

Dagher specifies the officers in question will be chosen first and foremost for their humanism.

The project, funded by the provincial government to the tune of $3.6 million over three years, was announced Monday by Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Lionel Carmant, states a recurring amount of $300,000 will be given to maintain a psychosocial support team for police officers in the field.

The objective of the Policiers RESO project is to allow police officers to integrate into the community and to get to know it in order to favour upstream intervention before situations get out of hand.

Dagher explains police officers have no choice but to adapt to new realities, as an increasing proportion of their work is psychosocial intervention than 911 emergency calls.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 14, 2021. 

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error