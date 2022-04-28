Quebec invests more than $1 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Quebec hopes an investment of over $1 billion will help its industrial sector transition towards electricity -- or some other energy source with a smaller carbon footprint.

In a Thursday funding announcement, Environment Minister Benoit Charette said 30 per cent of Quebec's greenhouse gas emissions comes from industry.

The province plans to spend $8 billion over the next five years with the eventual goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 37.5 per cent by 2030.

Some of that money will also be devoted to electric cars and public transport, as well as adapting government buildings to reduce their carbon footprint.

With the vow of investment, Quebec says it has accomplished 51 per cent of what is needed to meet its 2030 goal.

However, the other 49 per cent remains a question mark – with further plans yet to be released.