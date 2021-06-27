Quebec is going green on Monday; what does that mean for you?

On Monday, the entire province of Quebec will officially have its COVID-19 alert level lowered to green, the designation with the fewest restrictions.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the province was ready, citing the success of the vaccine campaign and reopening plan.

Several regions were already green, but the most populated regions, including Montreal, Laval and Quebec City had remained yellow for an extra week.

As of Monday, a maximum of 10 people from different addresses, or the occupants of three households, will be allowed to gather inside homes. Outdoors, that number goes up to 20 people that can gather on private property.

On Friday, new rules pertaining to Quebecers who are fully vaccinated went into effect, such as no longer needing to wear a mask or physically distance.

The attendance cap for funerals, wedding ceremonies and houses of worship will be raised to 250 people. However, wedding reception attendance is limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

At bars and restaurants, outdoor terraces will be allowed to accommodate a maximum of 20 people per table.

Outdoor festivals will be able to accommodate 3,500 people without assigned seat.

As of Saturday, the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 data on weekends and holidays "to give teams a break this summer."

-- with files from The Canadian Press.