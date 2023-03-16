iHeartRadio
Quebec is only putting a 'band-aid' on substantive problems, says Indigenous leader


President of QNW Marjolaine Etienne speaks at a news conference after a petition calling on the Quebec government to recognize the existence of systemic racism and discrimination was tabled, at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Masse, far left, and Chief of the AFNQL, Ghislain Picard, far right, look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher.

As long as it refuses to acknowledge the systemic nature of racism and discrimination against Indigenous communities, the Legault government will put only a band-aid on the underlying problems, according to an Atikamekw leader.

Sipi Flamand, chief of the Manawan Atikamekw Council in Lanaudière, made the comments Thursday in the presence of other Indigenous groups at the Quebec legislature. They have tabled a petition demanding recognition of racism and systemic discrimination against Indigenous women and girls.

Earlier, the Minister Responsible for First Nations and Inuit Relations, Ian Lafrenière, said he understood the notion of systemic racism but disagreed with it. He said that wouldn't stop the CAQ government from taking concrete action.

Flamand said he felt Quebec's efforts are a bit of a flop for the moment.

"If the government doesn't recognize systemic racism and wants to pass a bill on cultural security, it's like putting a bandage on a problem. It doesn't address the big issues and the relationship with Indigenous communities," he told a news conference.

Alongside him, the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) Ghislain Picard said he believes that the CAQ government is choosing to isolate itself.

"The government's position is exactly the reflection of a relationship that goes in one direction only. A government that imposes its conditions. Just two weeks ago, a magistrate in Quebec in a youth protection case reiterated the fact that the system is racist. What more proof do we need?" he said.

Shortly before, on Thursday morning, Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé tabled a motion in legislature to remind the CAQ of its past commitments to Indigenous people. The government refused to table the motion.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2023

