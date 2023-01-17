iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec is providing $6M in additional funding to community media


For a second time since March, Quebec is providing funding to more than 150 community media outlets to support print, radio, television and online community media. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP)

After allocating more than $9.5 million in funding to 153 Quebec community media outlets in 2021-2022, the Quebec government announced Tuesday that an additional sum of nearly $6.142 million is being granted this time to 155 media outlets for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The government said this support will help community media continue to provide the public with quality local and regional information.

The lion's share of the new funding, nearly $5.574 million, comes from the Community Media Operating Grants program, which supports print, radio, television and online community media.

Culture and Communications Minister Mathieu Lacombe believes that support for community media recognizes their essential role in informing the population and offering content adapted to regional realities.

Last year, the Quebec government justified the payment of more than $9.5 million by the fact that community print, radio, television and digital media had been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*