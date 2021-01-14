iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec issues recall for certain improperly labelled soups

Quebec has issued a recall for two types of Just Pressed soups as they were labelled improperly. SOURCE: MAPAQ

The Quebec Ministry of Food, Fish and Agriculture (MAPAQ) has issued a recall for Just Pressed soups that were improperly labelled and should not be consumed if they were not kept in the fridge.

The 500 ml. carrot/sweet potato and potato/dill soup produced by Just Pressed, which operates out of the Town of Mount Royal on the island of Montreal, does not include the required "keep refrigerated" label though both products should, MAPAQ says.

#GarderRéfrigéré Ne pas consommer des soupes vendues par l'entreprise Just Pressed, partout au Québec https://t.co/sFlWW8XXMD pic.twitter.com/pnjh4PmrjI

— Qualité des aliments (@MAPAQaliments) January 14, 2021

The products were sold across the province and should be returned to the merchant or thrown out if they were not kept refrigerated since purchase.

The ministry said the company producing the soup voluntarily agreed to recall the products, and issued a warning as a precautionary measure.

No cases of illness associated with consuming the products have been reported to the ministry. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error