Quebec issues recall for certain improperly labelled soups

The Quebec Ministry of Food, Fish and Agriculture (MAPAQ) has issued a recall for Just Pressed soups that were improperly labelled and should not be consumed if they were not kept in the fridge.

The 500 ml. carrot/sweet potato and potato/dill soup produced by Just Pressed, which operates out of the Town of Mount Royal on the island of Montreal, does not include the required "keep refrigerated" label though both products should, MAPAQ says.

#GarderRéfrigéré Ne pas consommer des soupes vendues par l'entreprise Just Pressed, partout au Québec https://t.co/sFlWW8XXMD pic.twitter.com/pnjh4PmrjI

The products were sold across the province and should be returned to the merchant or thrown out if they were not kept refrigerated since purchase.

The ministry said the company producing the soup voluntarily agreed to recall the products, and issued a warning as a precautionary measure.

No cases of illness associated with consuming the products have been reported to the ministry.