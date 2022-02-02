Quebec judge to rule next week on injunction to allow unvaccinated caregivers in long-term care homes

The Quebec Superior Court is expected to rule Monday on an injunction launched by unvaccinated caregivers who look after close family members in the province’s long-term health-care facilities.

Lawyer Natalia Manole represents more than 300 unvaccinated caregivers, who were welcomed in long-term-care facilities to assist their loved ones, while offering relief to overburdened staff. The caregivers were able to enter the facilities provided they could show negative COVID-19 test results, but the policy changed just before the holidays and unvaccinated care-givers were since turned away.

The impact on the patients has been catastrophic, Manole argued in front of Justice Christian J. Brassard Wednesday.

“Some of them have become suicidal, and the pictures I provided show weight they lose because they stop eating, some tear off their feeding tubes," she said in court.

She wants the court to issue an injunction allowing unvaccinated caregivers to once again gain access to the facilities, and return to the previous system where negative tests were sufficient.

One woman named Carole, who only provided her first name to CTV News, said “caregivers are as important as the health-care workers right now,” adding there’s currently a double standard since health-care staff are not obliged to get vaccinated.

Lawyers representing the government countered by arguing the law as it stands is perfectly legal, and opening the door to unvaccinated helpers would undermine efforts for an orderly deconfinement in the coming weeks.

Manole countered that “the caregiver's role is absolutely essential and the judge underlined it and the government already recognized the essential role of these caregivers.”

She explained the risks for patients would be minimal since more than 96 per cent of them are fully vaccinated.