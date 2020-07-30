Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab in court to offer apology
A Quebec judge who refused to allow a Muslim woman to appear in court wearing a hijab in 2015 will apologize.
In an undated notice published online, the province's judicial council said Quebec court Judge Eliana Marengo will offer a letter of apology to Rania El-Alloul.
The council says Marengo will also ask for an end to the disciplinary procedures against her, adding that request will be evaluated at a virtual hearing Sept. 8.
Dozens of complaints were filed against Marengo in 2015 after she told El-Alloul to remove her hijab before the hearing to reclaim a seized vehicle could proceed.
Marengo told El-Alloul at the time the courtroom was a secular space and she was violating rules requiring suitable dress.
A spokesman for Quebec's judicial council, called the Conseil de la magistrature, said today the apology and appeal for dismissal are part of a joint proposal between attorneys for Marengo and those assigned to the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.
Latest Audio
-
Bill Brownstein: Jim Gaffigan is PrimedThe Montreal Gazette's Bill Brownstein joins the show to talk Jim Gaffigan, Alan Parker and the passing of Wilfred Brimley
-
Sunday morning house call with Dr. Chris LabosDr. Christopher Labos joins Weekends with Ken to answer all of your questions about COVID19
-
Dino Mazzone: Mike Ward in the headlines againAttorney Dino Mazzone joins the show to talk about the latest news from a legal perspective