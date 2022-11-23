iHeartRadio
Quebec judicial council rejects complaint over judge's sexual assault ruling


People take part in a protest against a decision by judge Matthieu Poliquin in the case against a man who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and voyeurism in Montreal, Sunday, July 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Quebec judicial council has rejected complaints about a judge who granted a conditional discharge to a young engineer who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and voyeurism.

Quebec court Judge Matthieu Poliquin's June 2022 decision to grant Simon Houle probation and a conditional discharge — in part because a conviction would have made it hard for Houle to travel for his job as an engineer — caused an uproar in the province.

In a decision posted to its website last week, the council, without naming any of the particulars in the case, found that there was no breach by the judge of his ethical obligations, and the council found the complaints against him unfounded.

The ruling specifies that a complaint must target the conduct of the judge, adding that the three complaints filed against Poliquin related strictly to the judgment rendered.

The council says in its decision that it is not an appeal or review body and does not comment on the fairness of court decisions.

The Crown has sought leave to appeal the sentence in the Houle case, and the Court of Appeal will hear it on Dec. 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.

