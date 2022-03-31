iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec justice minister promises no more secret trials

image.jpg

The Legault government has assured that there will be no more secret trials in Quebec.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Thursday that he has discussed with the management of the Court of Quebec and the Superior Court and that all agreed that this should not happen again.

The case has triggered a controversy that goes beyond the legal community. La Presse recently revealed that a secret trial had been held by the Court of Quebec and there was no trace of it. The identity of the judge, the parties, and even the date and place where it took place were kept secret.

This goes against the fundamental rule that justice must be public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 31, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error