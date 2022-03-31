Quebec justice minister promises no more secret trials

The Legault government has assured that there will be no more secret trials in Quebec.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Thursday that he has discussed with the management of the Court of Quebec and the Superior Court and that all agreed that this should not happen again.

The case has triggered a controversy that goes beyond the legal community. La Presse recently revealed that a secret trial had been held by the Court of Quebec and there was no trace of it. The identity of the judge, the parties, and even the date and place where it took place were kept secret.

This goes against the fundamental rule that justice must be public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 31, 2022.