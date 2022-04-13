Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates

A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.

The Coalition for Quality Health and Social Services (CSSSQ) is concerned about the harmful effects that the law could have because of the obligation to speak in French to newcomers who may have limited knowledge of the language.

In an open letter published on Wednesday, the CSSSQ said the current version of the bill "could put people's lives at risk or have negative impacts on mental health if implemented."

"It is hard enough to understand information under stressful conditions, adding unnecessary barriers will only increase this risk and undermine providers' ability to deliver optimal care," wrote the group, which includes 500 physicians and health professionals, as well as about 30 other organizations.

The reform of Bill 101 tabled by French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette proposes that public services communicate exclusively in French with immigrants six months after their arrival in Quebec.

An exemption is provided "where health, public safety or the principles of natural justice require it."

"Citizens will continue to have access to health care," a spokesperson for the minister’s office told The Canadian Press. "There is nothing in the bill that will prevent Quebecers from seeking treatment."

For Dr. Suzanne Gagnon, who works with refugees in the Quebec City area, asking health professionals to speak to this clientele in French after six months is "completely unrealistic."

"It is a clientele that is vulnerable," she said. "80 per cent of them speak neither French nor English when they arrive."

"Some had been in refugee camps for 20 years, have alphabets different from ours. Some have little education and are older," said Gagnon, co-founder of the Refugee Health Clinic at the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale.

'EVERY WORD IS IMPORTANT'

Communication is an essential element in the treatment of patients, said Gagnon, who often has to call on interpreters – sometimes speaking English – during her appointments.

"If the person has had a splinter in the finger we can arrange it," she said, but complex cases involve nuances and subtleties.

"If we have to talk about sensitive subjects such as mental health problems, children who have behavioural problems for which we should involve youth protection, depression, withdrawal of care; every word is important.

"If the person half understands us, all this can go very wrong, lead to medical errors, even deaths," said Gagnon.

Although she considers it important foster French fluency among newcomers, she says that responsibility shouldn't fall to health-care providers.

Minister Jolin Barrette’s office says Bill 96 will not that the Health and Social Services Act 'remains intact.'

-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2022.

--This article was produced with the financial support of the Meta Fellowships and The Canadian Press for News.

CSSSQ open letter by Ctv Montreal on Scribd