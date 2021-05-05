Quebec launches COVID-19 ad campaign to encourage mass vaccination

The Quebec government is launching a large advertising campaign on mass vaccination against COVID-19.

A press release issued Wednesday by the executive council explains it is important to vaccinate as many people as possible so the population can quickly return to 'normal life.'

The government says it believes each vaccine administered will bring people closer to sharing meals with friends, playing team sports and hugging family members.

Advertising placements, in both French and English, will begin on television, radio, print and online across Quebec to encourage people to book their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The campaign, with a production cost estimated by the government at nearly $300,000, will rotate with existing advertisements aimed at reminding people of the importance of continuing to follow health protocols, even after receiving the vaccine.