Quebec launches online education resource for cooped-up kids and parents

Quebec's education ministry has launched a new, bilingual web site aimed at keeping schoolchildren and their parents busy while schools remain closed during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Education minister Jean-François Roberge told CJAD 800's Aaron Rand the École Ouverte, or Open School platform contains educational resources, activities, and games for children of all ages, on all subjects.

"Here, you will find thousands of resources for learning, creating, having fun and staying active, just like at school," a statement from Roberge on the web site reads. "The activities are designed to allow everyone to complete them on their own or with support from their friends and families. You can choose your own adventure based on your knowledge and grade level."

The idea, he says, is for children to have something allow them to keep in touch with their studies, and not forget anything they've learned during the school year, which ground to a halt in mid-March and may restart as early as the beginning of May.

"This new web site, ecoleouverte.ca, is for the students, kids and teenagers, but also for the parents," Roberge says. "We want kids and students and teenagers to keep up their learning. It's really important for kids not to stop reading, not to stop learning."

There's nothing mandatory about the site — it's an optional resource. But Roberge "strongly recommends" that kids and teens take a gander at what's on the site.

Also included are several resources on COVID-19, including a five-minute video aimed at explaining the pandemic to children.

Roberge says the ministry intends to update the resources and activities contained on the site.