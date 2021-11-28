Quebec launches second ad campaign to get children vaccinated against COVID-19

The Quebec government launched the second part of its advertising campaign focused on the vaccination of children against COVID-19 on Sunday.

The ads, which will be broadcast on television, on the Web and in print, are designed to remind parents of the benefits of vaccination, including limiting the risks of transmitting COVID-19 to their families and loved ones, explains the Executive Council Ministry in a release.

The 30-second ad shows a little girl surrounded by her loved ones blowing out a candle for her seventh birthday, a young boy jumping into the arms of an elderly person and other children playing hockey in an alley.

The ad, which incorporates dramatic music and is punctuated by grimaces, ends with a little girl who, after being vaccinated, calls out "Watch out, COVID-19!" (Tiens-toi bien, COVID-19), which is the theme of this part of the campaign.

This second series of ads is more humorous than the ones featuring science popularizer Martin Carli.

The first part of the campaign was unveiled on Wednesday, when the vaccination of 5- to 11-year-olds in Quebec kicked off with the administration of the first shots.

As of Friday, 29,876 children in this age group had been vaccinated, or 5 per cent of them, according to data from the Quebec Ministry of Health.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 28, 2021.