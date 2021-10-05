Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash

Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people.

Provincial Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy and her husband and fellow MNA Gregory Kelley wrote condolences on social media after a small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday

"We will always love you and we will miss you forever," wrote Kelley along with photos of Brossard attending the couple's wedding.

"Little did I know that last Monday I was hugging you for one last time," wrote Rizqy. "Go in peace, beautiful soul. Tonight we will light up your house. I love you."

A prosecutor said all eight people aboard were killed in Sunday's crash including the pilot Dan Petrescu, 68, and his wife Regina Dorotea Petrescu Balzat, 65.

Petrescu is a billionaire construction magnate and father of Brossard's boyfriend Dan Stefan Petrescu, 30, who also perished in the crash.

Brossard, 35, worked in Montreal as vice president at Liberty Mutual Canada.

Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese.

The firefighters said several cars parked nearby went up in flames.

The plane had taken off from Milan's Linate Airport, heading to the Italian island of Sardinia.

Milan Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano told reporters that the plane was proceeding on its flight until "a certain point, then an anomaly appeared on the radar screen and it plunged," striking the building's roof.

-- With files from the Associated Press.