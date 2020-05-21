Quebec lawyer challenging COVID-19 isolation measures rejected in court of appeal

A lawyer who was contesting the legality of isolation measures imposed by the Quebec government on the grounds that they deprived him of his freedom had his request rejected on Wednesday.

Jean-Félix Racicot claimed the orders by the provincial government related to the announcement of a state of health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic “infringe on fundamental rights and freedoms.”

Among the long list of rights that he said were violated were the freedom to assemble, freedom of religion, the right to education for his children, the freedom to travel and the freedom to work. Racicot also brought up the postponement of the National Assembly’s activities and democracy.

During the first hearing in April, Racicot's initial request was rejected as the judge ruled that the case should have taken the form of an appeal for judicial review.

The court of appeal upheld this decision and therefore dismissed his case. Racicot then informed the court that he did not intend to “continue his appeal under the procedure of appeal for judicial review,” according to the documents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2020.