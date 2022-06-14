Quebec lays out actions set to 'profoundly transform' ambulance services

Quebec has outlined actions to 'profoundly transform' pre-hospital emergency services (EMS) and provide better coverage in the coming years. One of the first steps will be the implementation of community paramedicine pilot projects.

Under these projects, paramedics will be allowed to work with patients in their homes to avoid some emergency room visits. This will include checking vital signs, taking blood samples and assessing psychological status.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) will also authorize the implementation of 'regulation paramedicine' which, in collaboration with other professionals, will allow the patient to be directed to the right care and the right professional instead of being systematically sent to the emergency room.

"For me, it is important to make better use of our paramedics before going to the hospital, ideally to avoid the hospital, to do as much work as possible at home and even to help us when they are in the hospital," said Health Minister Christian Dubé at a press conference Tuesday in Bécancour.

An amount of $25.9 million will also be devoted to converting or improving 46 shift schedules in 11 regions of Quebec.

Shift schedules require paramedics to be available for work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, over a 14-day period, and then have a rest period of 168 consecutive hours. Many unions are calling for a conversion to an hourly schedule.

In addition, the MSSS indicated in a press release that $2.5 million will be invested to provide 17,000 hours of additional coverage in the regions to allow for ad hoc resource additions based on demand.

Dubé also unveiled the broad outlines of the new policy on the pre-hospital emergency system, which targets three objectives.

It aims to improve service to the population, promote integration between the various services and the optimal use of resources, the CAQ minister summarized.

An action plan based on this policy will be presented in the coming months, he said.

One of the objectives of the policy is to establish a professional order for paramedics. According to Dubé, a professional order "will be able to make a lot of things happen, including paramedicine."

"I say it again to the paramedics who are here today: I really want us to go for your professional order in the next few months. If the people of Quebec have confidence in us in the next few months, I think that's going to be an extremely important element," he said.

A coalition of paramedic companies in Quebec is also calling for the creation of a professional order. Since ambulance technicians will be able to perform procedures inside hospitals that they could previously only perform in their vehicles, the coalition fears that they will eventually be brought under the Order of Nurses.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 14, 2022