Quebec legal aid lawyers to hold one-day strike

Montreal courthouse (Palaise de Justice). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

The unions of legal aid lawyers affiliated with the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) are planning to hold a strike day on Thursday.

They have still not been able to renew their collective agreements with the Quebec government.

The regions of Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie are expected to be affected by the strike.

In Montreal, demonstrators are set to be in front of the courthouse from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The lawyers walked out on the job twice last June, demanding equal pay with prosecutors.

The legal aid unions affiliated with the CSN represent 200 lawyers.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2022.

