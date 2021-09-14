iHeartRadio
Quebec legislature unanimously condemns 'Quebec bashing' at federal leaders' debate

image.jpg

Quebec's legislature has unanimously condemned the "Quebec bashing" that members say took place during last week's English-language federal leaders' debate.

A motion introduced today by Opposition Leader Dominique Anglade that called for the "end of Quebec bashing" was endorsed by all parties.

The Liberal motion said the first question asked to Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet by debate moderator Shachi Kurl likened Quebec to a racist and discriminatory society.

Kurl had said Quebec's secularism and language laws are discriminatory and marginalize religious and linguistic minorities.

Anglade's motion said Quebecers form an open, free, strong and proud nation that is capable of legislating on issues that are within provincial jurisdiction.

A second motion adopted anonymously today, introduced by the Parti Quebecois, called on the group of broadcasters that organized the debate to formally apologize.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.

