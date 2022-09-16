iHeartRadio
Quebec LGBTQ+ helpline says it may close nighttime operations due to funding issues

image.jpg

The LGBTQ+ helpline Interligne fears it will have to close its nighttime operations due to funding issues.

Interligne, formerly called Gai écoute, is a helpline for people who face issues tied to their sexuality and/or gender identity.

In an interview Friday, Interligne Executive Director Pascal Vaillancourt said the organization needs $300,000 from the Quebec government to keep the telephone service open and correct what he sees as a lack of funding in the past.

If Interligne were to close its night shift, it would affect tens of thousands of people, he said.

Vaillancourt said he approached numerous organizations interested in philanthropy, but to no avail.

�� Dès le 15 novembre, Interligne devra fermer son service d’appel de nuit, en raison de l’inaction du gouvernement du Québec. Pour en savoir plus rendez-vous sur notre site Web : https://t.co/qV6ZJkiNWk #interlignesauvedesvies

— Interligne (@interligne_) September 13, 2022

The City of Montreal, under the administration of Denis Coderre, had agreed to fund the night service for a few years, but this funding was lost.

The organization is now back to square one, he said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2022.

