Quebec Liberal MNA accuses Dube of intimidation as state of emergency bill studied

A Quebec Liberal MNA is accusing Health Minister Christian Dubé of acting like an intimidator during the study of Bill 28.

This piece of legislation aims to end the state of health emergency in the province, but extends some of the government's exceptional powers until Dec. 31, 2022.

On Wednesday, Dubé worked to interrupt a disgruntled exchange between Liberal MNA for Nelligan, Monsef Derraji, and the acting national director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau.

Boileau, who is also a deputy health minister, had come to testify in favour of the bill.

According to Derraji, there was a climate of intimidation in the group, with the impression that he was going to be slapped by a CAQ MNA whom he did not want to name.

"I felt the intimidation in parliamentary committee," he said Thursday in a news briefing. "I just want to tell them that I will continue to ask my questions."

COVID A 'COLD'?

At the heart of the exchange was the recent statement by Premier François Legault that COVID-19, if vaccinated, was ultimately only 'a cold, pretty much.'

The comment was 'completely counterproductive,' said Québec Solidaire health critic Vincent Marissal on Thursday.

"I spared a thought for the nursing staff. These people have been sweating blood and water for two years, often in pitiful conditions," he said. "And now, the premier, after two years of relentless fight against the virus, comes and tells us that it's basically a cold. It wasn't his best."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 7, 2022