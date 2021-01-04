Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand loses shadow cabinet functions

The Quebec Liberal Party has announced that Mount Royal-Outremont MNA Pierre Arcand, will no longer hold his shadow cabinet functions.

Arcand, who is the former interim party leader, had been serving as critic for the metropolis and transport.

These functions will be reassigned at a later date, the opposition party confirmed in a statement released Monday.

The move comes days after Arcand admitted he travelled to Barbados over the holidays, ignoring advice from public health not to travel internationally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

