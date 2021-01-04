iHeartRadio
Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand stripped of his shadow cabinet functions

Pierre Arcand arrives at Trudeau airport after Xmas trip to Barbados, (CTV)

by Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

The Quebec Liberal Party has announced that Mount Royal-Outremont MNA Pierre Arcand will no longer hold his shadow cabinet functions.

Arcand, who was interim party leader from October 2018 to May 2020, had been most recently serving as critic for the metropolis and transport.

These functions will be reassigned at a later date, the office of opposition party leader Dominique Anglade confirmed in a statement released Monday.

The move comes days after Arcand admitted he travelled to Barbados over the holidays, ignoring advice from public health not to travel internationally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arcand will remain an MNA and a member of the Liberal party, Anglade's press secretary Léa Carrière confirmed to The Canadian Press.

On Monday, neither Arcand nor Anglade would comment on the matter.

- With files from The Canadian Press

