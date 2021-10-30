Quebec Liberal MNAs demoted following Twitter squabble

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade made some changes to her shadow cabinet early Saturday evening, withdrawing the responsibilities of MNAs Gaétan Barrette and Marie Montpetit.

The pair made headlines after a squabble took place over social media last Wednesday.

In a tweet, Barrette critized Louis Godin, president of the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec, for saying that the province's doctors are working at full capacity.

"Do not believe it!" Barrette wrote.

Montpetit condemned Barrette for the tone of his tweet, saying his comment was "as unproductive the authoritarian attitude and threats of Francois Legault."

Cher @drgbarrette, ce tweet est aussi peu productif que l’attitude autoritaire et les menaces de @francoislegault.



On gagnerait tous à un changement de ton envers les professionnels de la santé qui portent le réseau à bout de bras depuis le début de la pandémie. https://t.co/6ih03v81bP

It appears as though Anglade has not taken the publicly-displayed argument lightly: as of Saturday, Marie Montpetit's role as health and social services critic will go to Anglade herself.

Meanwhile, Barrette has been stripped of his title as Treasury Board critic, which now falls under MNA Carlos J. Leitao, and his role as intergovernmental relations critic, which has gone to MNA David Birnbhaum.

At the time of publication, none of the affected parties have made a statement on the matter.